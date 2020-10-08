Obituary: Shirley Toebe

Shirley Toebe
Shirley Toebe, 94, of Montrose, died peacefully on Aug. 14, 2020.
Born on Nov. 25, 1925, in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Billy Glason and the late Hellen Marie Stout Glason. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, the late Lester J. Toebe, and daughter Patricia McNeill.
Survivors include three sons, Bill Beall (Denise) of Baltimore, Maryland; Michael Toebe of Wichita, Kansas; Christopher Toebe (Laura) of Westminster, Colorado; son-in-law Robert McNeill, of Sumter, South Carolina; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Shirley’s request, no services will be held. She will be interred in the Grand View Cemetery, west of Montrose.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
