obit shirley wilson

Shirley Wilson

Shirley Jean Wilson

July 1, 1925 - April 11, 2020

Shirley Jean Kline Wilson, of Clifton, Colorado, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Shirley was born on July 1, 1925 in Alamosa, Colorado, to Floyd Alton Kline and Gladys Levina McKinney. She was a longtime resident of the Grand Junction and Clifton area.

She married David Junior Wilson on August 29, 1946 in Alamosa, Colorado. They had seven children, William, Jean, Jim, Jerry, Lysle, Kristi, and Carrie. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many callings and was very serious about fulfilling them to the best of her ability. During their retirement she and David were fortunate to be able to serve two missions for the church, one in Australia, and one in New Zealand.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, David; daughter, Kristi Matney; parents, Floyd and Gladys Kline; sister, Valerie Kempf; brother, Alfred Kline; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Wilson.

She is survived by children, William Wilson of Glendale, Arizona, Jean (Jim) Boothe, of Grand Junction, Colorado, Jim (Donna Wilson, of Mancos, Colorado. Jerry (Martha) Wilson of Grand Junction, Colorado, Lysle (Sally) Wilson of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Carrie (Kenneth) Wylie of Mesa, Arizona. She is also survived by 38 grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Friday April 17, 2020 at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments