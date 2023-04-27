OBITUARY: Stacie Riley Brown

Stacie Riley Brown, 52, passed away at Montrose Regional Health on the morning of April 22, 2023. Services will be held at Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship (C3CF) (62885 LaSalle Road, Montrose, CO 81401, at 4 p.m. Friday, May 4, with refreshments to follow.

Stacie was born in Warren, Ohio, on Nov. 4, 1970, to proud parents Edward (Dan) and Bonnie Langley. She spent her early years in Ohio with her family and relocated to Colorado in 1999. Here with her daughter Ashton, she met her beloved husband Jeremy Brown in 2000 and they had three more children, all sons Jared, Caleb, and Ethan.

