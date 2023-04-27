OBITUARY: Stacie Riley Brown

Stacie Riley Brown, 52, passed away at Montrose Regional Health on the morning of April 22, 2023. Services will be held at Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship (C3CF) (62885 LaSalle Road, Montrose, CO 81401, at 4 p.m. Friday, May 4, with refreshments to follow.
Stacie was born in Warren, Ohio, on Nov. 4, 1970, to proud parents Edward (Dan) and Bonnie Langley. She spent her early years in Ohio with her family and relocated to Colorado in 1999. Here with her daughter Ashton, she met her beloved husband Jeremy Brown in 2000 and they had three more children, all sons Jared, Caleb, and Ethan.
Stacie was a bright mind who loved to learn, and she already attained her bachelor’s degree before coming to Colorado. She would later, in 2018, complete her master’s degree in organizational leadership. In 2022, she began the process of earning her Ph.D. in Theological Studies; she sadly passed before this could be completed. She loved to read and was highly organized, bringing her day planner with her everywhere she went, including on vacation. She was a phenomenal wife and mother to her husband and her four children; she was always cooking, cleaning, and nesting to make a wonderful home for her family. Stacie had a servant’s heart and would do anything she could to lend even complete strangers a helping hand; she loved people and she made sure they knew it. She made a career as a social worker by day and anything to help her dear friends at C3CF further the reach of Jesus and his
word by night.
Stacie is survived by her husband Jeremy; her children Ashton, Jared, Caleb, and Ethan. She was recently blessed with the addition of one grandson, Connor; is also survived by her brother Eric Langley; her father Dan Langley, and her stepmother Sherry Langley, all of Montrose. She is also survived by her in-laws Lane and Tammy Brown of Delta, Colorado.
Stacie met Jeremy at church shortly after moving to Montrose; she was his right-hand man. As
well, she was an integral part of the C3CF administration. She always put people first, especially children tirelessly seeking the needs of those less fortunate. You would not find a finer servant of the Lord and his people functioning as the very hands and feet of Jesus. She was always looking forward to the next vacation as she loved to travel and relax a little before diving headfirst back into the hustle of her work and the Lord’s, she was always busy doing something for someone. Even a breast cancer diagnosis could not and did not slow her down.
Stacie has been given a job promotion and a bonus new body working with and for her Savior
Jesus Christ. Her discipleship with Him goes back to the age of 8. She will be enormously loved and missed by the very many people she has touched in her short life. Her No. 1 rule she had for her family was “do not leave a man down.”
To plant a tree in memory of Stacie Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
