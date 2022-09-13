OBITUARY: Stanley R. Kuns

Stanley R. Kuns

Stan was born on July 17, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was adopted by Ford and Grace Kuns of Lusk, Wyoming. He graduated from Lusk High School in May, 1948, and then attended Chadron State for one year. He then moved to Torrington, Wyoming, and worked at the Torrington Telegram. He married Maxine James in July, 1950. The couple briefly moved to Oakland California prior to working for Argo Oil Corp in Lance Creek, Wyoming.

