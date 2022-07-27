Stephanie Anne Gilbert was born on Aug. 28, 1948, in Gallipolis, Ohio, and died on Jan. 30, 2022, at her home in Montrose, Colorado. Steph graduated from Miami University in math and accounting. She joined the firm of Arthur E. Anderson but that did not suit. Steph always called herself a “Mountain Momma” and chose a career in forestry and conservation, graduating from University of Montana.
She was the first woman manager of Montana’s State Park system, serving at the Lewis and Clark Caverns. Steph went on to serve in the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Spearfish, South Dakota. She joined the Great Smoky Mountains National Park where she was to enjoy her love of dance ... clogging! Steph worked in the Bureau of Land Management both in Denver and Tucson. While working in Technology Transfer, she compiled a remarkable book on innovations in wildlife monitoring.
Her career and life was dedicated toward a healthy sustainable environment.
Steph had another passion, politics, she was a workhorse in the Montrose County Democratic Party. She was a wonderful volunteer; she planned and organized events. Steph used her artistic skills to create signage for rallies. Stephanie served as a treasurer with the Montrose County Democratic Party; she was a valuable officer. More than that, Steph was a fighter all her life for all women’s rights, and we are sure her heart is aching with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, for all women, no matter the political affiliation.
Steph was a most generous spirit; she gave emotional and financial support to many here in Montrose. She will be greatly missed ... and someday, Steph, our souls will touch in the wild places, and someday you will clog our way to heaven. Thank you for your life.
In lieu of flowers, Stephanie requested that donations be made in her honor to: Montrose County Democratic Party, PO Box 2126, Montrose, CO 81402.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Steph at 443 Golden Drive in Montrose at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022. Please RSVP Jeannie at 970-275-7919.
