Stephanie Anne Gilbert was born on Aug. 28, 1948, in Gallipolis, Ohio, and died on Jan. 30, 2022, at her home in Montrose, Colorado. Steph graduated from Miami University in math and accounting. She joined the firm of Arthur E. Anderson but that did not suit. Steph always called herself a “Mountain Momma” and chose a career in forestry and conservation, graduating from University of Montana.

