OBITUARY: Stephanie Kay Robertson Schoonover; May 15, 1962 – March 3, 2021

Stephanie Kay Robertson Schoonover
May 15, 1962 – March 3, 2021
Stephanie Kay Robertson Schoonover passed away on March 3, 2021 at Montrose Memorial Hospital at the age of 58. She was born on May 15, 1962 in Garden Grove, California, and lived in California until the age of 13. She then moved to Colorado with her family in 1975. She enjoyed the remaining years of her life in Colorado surrounded by loving family members and friends.
Stephanie was a resident of the North Ute Community Options Group Home. She has been with the Community Options Residential Program and Sheltered Workshop since the age of 21. Stephanie enjoyed spending time with her peers and the staff of Community Options. The family deeply appreciates the compassion and dedication of everyone at Community Options. The staff at the Ute Home were like family to Stephanie.
Stephanie was always a happy person and her positive energy was contagious to anyone around her. One of her favorite things was her weekly visits from her mom where she always got a special treat and a Pepsi. They enjoyed time together going through her mom’s purse, coloring, reading, or just enjoying each other’s company.
Stephanie is preceded in death by her father, Douglas Robertson (Oregon); paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Frank Robertson (Newport Beach, California); maternal grandparents, Buryl and Mary Battelle (Fountain Valley, California); aunt, Leslie Gazouski (Mission Viejo, California), and aunt, Linda (Rich) Figurelli (Skokie, Illinois).
Stehanie is survived by her mother, Kay Valentine (Montrose, Colorado); stepfather, Terry Schoonover (Montrose, Colorado); sister, Pam Schoonover (Montrose, Colorado), sister Michelle (Wayne) Davids (Burley, Idaho); brother, Darrin Schoonover (Montrose, Colorado); nephews, Blake Schoonover and Michael Thalman; nieces, Jennifer Fife and Tiffany Warr, and aunt, Judy Battelle (Burley, Idaho).
The family is holding a private gathering to celebrate her life as well as holding a separate gathering for Community Options in the near future.
