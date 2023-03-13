OBITUARY: Stephen E. Stone

Stephen Stone passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 5, at 74. Services will be held at 2 p.m. March 18, at the Elks Lodge 563 Main St, Delta, Colorado, in auditorium. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Elks Lodge.

Stephen was born to Margaret and Preston Stone in Lubbock, Texas. As a young child the family moved to Colorado where Steve was raised and lived his entire life. He graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 1967. Steve was an all-state football star. He was a member of the only football state championship team from Fruita high school in 1966. Steve was also a member of the marching band; he would play two quarters of football then play the drums at  halftime.

