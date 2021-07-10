OBITUARY: Stephen 'Steve' Baker

Stephen ‘Steve’ Baker
Stephen Lynn Baker (Steve) passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home in Hotchkiss, Colorado, surrounded by his children, after a six-year battle with Stage 4 metastatic cancer. He was 61 years old.
Steve was born on Dec. 12, 1959, to Shirley May (Simons) and Stanley Wilbur Baker in Rural Morison – Jefferson County, Colorado. The family moved to the Hotchkiss area in 1974, where he spent the remainder of his life.
Steve was a leader in each industry he worked: hunting, logging, coal mining and ranching.
He was a dedicated father who took incredible pride in his children; he was a loved brother, uncle and son.
During his time away from work he was an avid shooter who loved the NRA. He enjoyed hiking, four-wheeling, boating, and taking long scenic drives.
Steve is survived by: daughter Nicole Baker and Mike Fisher of California; son Stanley and Amanda Baker of Tennessee; daughter Jessi Baker of Tennessee; Nicole Freeman; his brother Terry Baker and Susan of Crawford; his sister Robin Baker; her daughter Andrea and Larry Tucker of Denver.
Steve had four grandchildren: Mikey Fisher, Dominick, Dustin, and Brooklyn.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Baker.
Viewing will be held at Taylor Funeral Service in Hotchkiss on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Taylor Funeral service’s Chapel in Hotchkiss Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. Graveside will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, and a potluck at Zacks pavilion to follow (no alcohol allowed) at 4 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
