OBITUARY: Steve A. Harrison; May 15, 1948 – August 1, 2023

Quiet are the mountains in our memories for you. Always in my heart you are grandfather — the smiling man that gathers the little joys around him. You are tinkerer and builder. You are father and brother. You are husband.
We remember you for your silliness. We remember you and your projects; in beds and rings and dust-covered toad goats. We remember the smell of wood smoke on winter mornings and the taste of syrup on eggs for breakfast.
We remember the magic you wove into our lives, your stories of chocolate dinosaurs and monsters in the lake. In apples and cheese before naps, none of us wanted to take. We remember your ceaseless love fuller, than the sea - your unapologetic devotion to your family.
Quiet are the moments without you, mountain man. Darker our days will be, for just a while. Forever in my heart you will stand tall, unbowed before the breaking of the world.
To me, you will always be summer boat rides and evening fires. You will be afternoons at the air conditioner and home videos — Sunday hash and lunchtime pizza.
I remember you as bedtime prayers. But now we lay you down to sleep and I pray the Lord your soul to keep. Goodnight, Grandpa. My first real friend and always my best friend.
By Micheal Harrison
