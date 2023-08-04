OBITUARY: Steve A. Harrison; May 15, 1948 – August 1, 2023

Quiet are the mountains in our memories for you. Always in my heart you are grandfather — the smiling man that gathers the little joys around him. You are tinkerer and builder. You are father and brother. You are husband.

We remember you for your silliness. We remember you and your projects; in beds and rings and dust-covered toad goats. We remember the smell of wood smoke on winter mornings and the taste of syrup on eggs for breakfast.

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Harrison; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

