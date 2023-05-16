OBITUARY: Steven Cooper

Steven Paul Cooper left us on March 13, 2023. He was born to Mason and Wilfreda Beryle Cooper (nee Lakin) in Shawnee, Oklahoma, in August 1957. Steve lost his father in 1959, before he was 2 years old, to be raised by his single mother, Beryle with the help of his brother Charles, and his paternal grandmother Ruth Moore (of Oklahoma), and paternal aunt, Virginia Good (of Missouri).
Steve graduated from Del City High School, Del City, Oklahoma, in 1975 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps in May 1975. He served in the Marines until May 1979, primarily in California.
Upon returning to Oklahoma after his service, Steve attended Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, until 1983, where he studied pre-med courses including organic and inorganic chemistry, physiology, and human anatomy. During that time, he had a small above-ground swimming pool installation services company where he installed over 50 pools in three years. Steve started his medical career as a lab assistant/phlebotomist in 1983. He achieved a national certification as a surgical technologist and served as such, as well as an orthopedic service coordinator/surgical specialist for 25 years in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Montrose, Colorado. Steve also taught surgical technicians in Oklahoma in 2005.
Steve continued his career in Montrose after moving there in 2006. Steve and his family survived the 1999 Moore, Oklahoma, tornado, which took their home in Del City, and was also a colon cancer survivor for almost 10 years.
He will be missed by daughter Katelynn A. Cooper and grandson Roman P. Cooper of Oklahoma City, and daughter Stephanie R. Waltrip, her husband John Waltrip, granddaughters Natalie and Mary and grandsons Luke, Thomas, and Michael, all of Montrose. Steve is also survived by his brother Charles E Cooper and wife Marianne of Rio Verde, Arizona, and their extended family in Oklahoma and Ohio.
The family has planned Steve’s internment and brief service at Grand View Cemetery at 16300 6450 Court, in Montrose at 1 p.m. on June 3, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
