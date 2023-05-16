OBITUARY: Steven Cooper

Steven Paul Cooper left us on March 13, 2023. He was born to Mason and Wilfreda Beryle Cooper (nee Lakin) in Shawnee, Oklahoma, in August 1957. Steve lost his father in 1959, before he was 2 years old, to be raised by his single mother, Beryle with the help of his brother Charles, and his paternal grandmother Ruth Moore (of Oklahoma), and paternal aunt, Virginia Good (of Missouri).

Steve graduated from Del City High School, Del City, Oklahoma, in 1975 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps in May 1975. He served in the Marines until May 1979, primarily in California.

