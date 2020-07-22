obit Steven Longwell

Steven Fredrick Longwell

December 27, 1949 - July 17, 2020

Steven Longwell was born Dec. 27, 1949 in Ouray, Colorado, to Betty and Fred Longwell. Steve passed away on July 17, 2020. Steve is survived by two brothers, Ron (Dianne) Longwell and Tom (Karen) Longwell. Steve is also survived by four nephews and 12 great- nieces and -nephews.

Steve graduated from Olathe High School in 1969 and joined the Army. He received an honorable discharge and moved to Fort Collins, Colorado. Steve lived in Fort Collins and worked in Cheyenne, Wyoming at a sawmill until he returned to Olathe in 1991.

Steve resided at Cimarron Ridge Village in Montrose until his death.

The family would like to thank the Montrose PACE program for all their kindness and support over the past several years.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday July 23, 2020, at the Olathe cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home.

