OBITUARY: Steven Iverson

Steven Iverson
Steven Iverson, 76, longtime resident of Lamberton, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Steven Iverson
Steven Parnell Iverson, son of Herbert and Joyce (Mathiason) Iverson, was born Aug. 25, 1945, in Tracy, Minnesota. He lived on the family farm for the majority of his life. He started school in a two-room country school before attending Lamberton High School where he graduated in 1963. He earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture at the University of Minnesota St. Paul Campus. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army where he served two years stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to the family farm.
Steve was united in marriage with Laura Fultz on March 23, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. They continued to live on the family farm and were blessed with three children: Molly, Stacy, Hans. Steve loved farming and was active in the community serving on many boards. He enjoyed volunteering with the 4-H and working at the UofM Southwest Research and Outreach Center.
In 2006, Steve and Laurie moved to Montrose, Colorado, starting Iverson Home Service which served the community through handyman work. In 2017, they moved to Annandale, Minnesota where he retired. Steve enjoyed golfing and bonfires with his kids and grandchildren. In 2020, due to his dementia, he moved into the memory care unit at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls.
Steve was an avid camper, skier, and hiker. He climbed eight of the “14ers” in the Rocky Mountains. Steve was an amazing photographer and woodworker. Many of his portraits and woodcrafts will be cherished by family. Steve loved to tease the kids and became affectionately known as “Uncle and Grandpa Tease.” It brought him great joy to see smiles on the kids’ faces. Steve will be remembered for the love of his family, strong work ethic and calm demeanor.
Those grateful for having shared their lives with him are his wife of 48 years, Laurie; three children, Molly (Wade) Werner, Lamberton, Minnesota, and their children, Cole and Derek; Stacy (Jimmy) Pullen, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and their children, Taylor, Emily, and Ava; Hans (Sadie) Iverson, Buffalo, Minnesota, and their children, Garett and Ella; three sisters, Becky Hanson, Cloquet, Minnesota, Jane (Tom) Anderson, Cloquet, Minnesota, Eileen Bergerson, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Joyce Iverson; a grandson, Jack Iverson; brother-in-law, Terry Bergerson; nephew, Keith Bergerson. The family will send memorials to Avera Hospice and Alzheimer’s Association.
A celebration of life will be Sunday, July 31 from 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church, 25280 368th Avenue, Westbrook, MN 56183. Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is assisting with the arrangements. For online obituary and guest register please go to the website at www.millerfh.com.
