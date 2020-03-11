Steven Lee England passed away peacefully at his home in Montrose on Sunday evening, March 8, 2020 due to complications from diabetes and dialysis. Born on July 22, 1951 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Kenneth R. England and Edith L. Gilbert England Caton.
He attended several schools in the area, graduating from Wiley High School in 1970. He earned a reputation as one of their best football players. Many times his name was mentioned in the local newspaper, most times for his sporting achievements, sometimes for his mischievous deeds. He was known for his rough and tough exterior, but deep inside he was very kind to kids being bullied in the hallway and the many animals he brought into his home.
Steve is the founder of England Fence Company. He began his fence career at the age of 17 working for the Myers’ Brothers in Indiana. In 1979 he became self-employed installing fences for Sears, Montgomery Wards and Quality Fence in Terre Haute. In 1985 he worked in Phoenix and Prescott Arizona before coming to Montrose in 1995. He made many friends in Montrose, some of who worked for him at the fence company, giving many of them their first chance at a job and understanding that everyone deserved a second, maybe third or fourth chance.
In 1977, he met his wife La Veta while skiing with friends in Colorado. He and La Veta were married in 1979. They shared 42 amazing years together and had two children, Maegan and Jake.
Steve loved sharing his life stories and time with his children and grandchildren, camping, boating, fishing, and 4-wheeling. His greatest enjoyments were time spent with his grandchildren as they participated in many of their activities from sports to music. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
Surviving family members who were proud to share his life include his loving wife, La Veta England, his daughter Maegan Mock (Andy) of Olathe, Co and their two sons Eli and Charlie, his son Steven “Jake” England (Sarah) of Montrose Colo and their three children Abygayle, Steven “Jayce” and Madyx. Steve was fortunate to reconnect with his daughter Stephanie Tague (Bob) of Paris Illinois and her children Roman, Kieren, Jaydn and Elayna.
Other family members include his Mother, Edith Caton, brother Mike England (Dee) of W. Union Illinois. Sister Darlena DeShay (Conway) of California and brother Jimmie Caton and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father Kenneth England and Step-Father Doyle Caton.
Services will be held on Friday, March 13th at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Congregational Church, 611 S. Hillcrest St in Montrose, officiated by Leal Van Riper. A celebration of life will be held this summer at Ridgway State Park.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to HopeWest, 725 S. 4th St, PO Box 1804, Montrose, CO 81401
Arrangements are being handled under the direction of the Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory in Montrose. www.crippinfuneralhome.com.
