obituary: steven larkey

Steven Larkey

Steven Wayne Larkey

July 27, 1959 - April 5, 2020

Steven Wayne Larkey passed away on April 5, 2020. Steve was preceded in death by our parents Beverly (Boxwell) Larkey and Charles Larkey, our brother Carl Larkey, and niece Belinda Fouche. Survivors are brothers Mike and Mark Larkey; sisters Carol English Larkey, Kathy Parker, Linda Larkey, Teresa Cooper. Our brother was a gentle soul that loved his family, friends, his friend Cindi, volunteering at Dreamcatchers, and Christmas Day. Steve's favorite saying, “I'm good,” will follow him to heaven where Jesus and our angel mom will welcome him home.

Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Larkey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments