Steven Wayne Larkey
July 27, 1959 - April 5, 2020
Steven Wayne Larkey passed away on April 5, 2020. Steve was preceded in death by our parents Beverly (Boxwell) Larkey and Charles Larkey, our brother Carl Larkey, and niece Belinda Fouche. Survivors are brothers Mike and Mark Larkey; sisters Carol English Larkey, Kathy Parker, Linda Larkey, Teresa Cooper. Our brother was a gentle soul that loved his family, friends, his friend Cindi, volunteering at Dreamcatchers, and Christmas Day. Steve's favorite saying, “I'm good,” will follow him to heaven where Jesus and our angel mom will welcome him home.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.