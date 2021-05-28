OBITUARY: Susan Diane Kuklish

Susan Diane Kuklish
Susan Diane Kuklish went to be with the Lord Monday, May 10, 2021. She passed unexpectedly in her home.
Susan was born July 8, 1955, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Millard and Irene Dlugosh Kuklish. Susan’s arrival completed their large family of five children where she was loved and favored by her siblings.
Susan moved to Montrose, Colorado with her family prior to fourth-grade year. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1973. She later attended Academy Cosmetology School in Grand Junction and worked at a salon there for a short time. Susan moved back to Montrose to be near her parents. She began a career working at Montrose First National, Wells Fargo and Bank of Colorado, where she worked until her death.
Susan’s greatest achievement was a being a mom to her two sons, Logan Daust and Lucas Kuklish. She devoted her life to raising her boys and being their cheerleader during their school years and beyond.
After the death of her father, Susan and her boys lived with and lovingly cared for her mother until her death.
Susan enjoyed making things grow. She inherited her green thumb from her parents and grandparents. Year after year her vegetable garden produced enough to not only feed her family but others as well. Canning, freezing and making jellies was something she enjoyed. Susan had a gift and a love for growing beautiful flowers. She would always have a vase or two of flowers around the house. Many times she would arrange them and take a vase to work. Susan loved sharing her abundances with others.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents Millard and Irene Kuklish.
She will be missed by those she leaves behind: her sons Logan and Lucas; brother David Kuklish and wife Barb; sister Judy Burke and husband Dan; sister Patti Bohalf and husband Lance; and brother Bob Kuklish and wife Heather; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A celebration of life for Susan is planned at a later time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.