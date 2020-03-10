Susan Karen (Miller) Kor was born in Long Beach, CA on October 5, 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom Kor, and had three children (Caty Miller, Sherry Meaker and Chris Kor). They were married for 44 amazing years. Sue was a wonderful, classy, smart, and unfailingly kind hearted woman. She loved working in the garden with Tom, waiting for the bulbs to bloom and watching all her birdy friends come around. Sue loved having her family around the table, including Jason Miller, Cory Meaker, Brittney Kor and all her grandchildren — laughing and joking and playing card games. She enjoyed working in the lab of Montrose Memorial Hospital for over 24 years and recently retired. Sue had made many friends while working there. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She passed away due to complications with cancer on March 4, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held in June. In memory of Sue, please feel free to donate in her name to the San Juan Cancer Center in Montrose, CO.
