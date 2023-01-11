Susan was born on May 27, 1931, and passed in her home surrounded by family on Jan. 6, 2023. She was born to Romanaldo and Anita Chavez in Montrose, Colorado.
Susan worked at the Montrose Memorial Hospital for 30-plus years dedicating her time to others. She loved the Denver Broncos and never missed a game! She loved playing bingo with her friend Jenni. She had so many friends who will miss her dearly. She was loved by all her family and will be missed by so many.
She raised two sons and one daughter and was preceded by death by her parents, Romanaldo and Anita Chavez; her sons Steven and David Madrid, and her sisters Maryann Alvarez, Adeline Rocha, Mercy MclLwain, Benita (Charles Cordova) and brothers Ray Chavez, Miguel Chavez, Ronnie Chavez, and Jessie Chacon.
She is survived by one sister Linda (Bob Jiron); her daughter Karen Madrid Vargas, 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who will all carry on her legacy.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m., with a vigil and Rosary starting at 7 on Friday, Jan. 13, at Crippin Funeral Home.
Please send any donations or flowers to Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E Main St., Montrose CO 81401.
