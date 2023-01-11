Susan Marie Madrid

Susan was born on May 27, 1931, and passed in her home surrounded by family on Jan. 6, 2023. She was born to Romanaldo and Anita Chavez in Montrose, Colorado.

Susan worked at the Montrose Memorial Hospital for 30-plus years dedicating her time to others. She loved the Denver Broncos and never missed a game! She loved playing bingo with her friend Jenni. She had so many friends who will miss her dearly. She was loved by all her family and will be missed by so many.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Madrid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

