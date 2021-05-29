OBITUARY: Suzanne Blair Lemser

Suzanne Blair Lemser
Suzanne Blair Lemser passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 3, 2021, at the age of 85. She is survived by her loving husband Lawrence; daughters Lorrie Thomas, Jane Gonzales and Jody Nixon; sons-in-law Marc Gonzales and David Nixon; and grandchildren Alexandra Gonzales, Andrew Gonzales and Izzac Nixon.
Sue was born on Aug. 5, 1935, and primarily grew up in Dayton, Ohio, although she spent her formative teen years in Detroit, Michigan. She met her husband while they attended DePauw University and were married upon graduation on July 5, 1958. She and Larry retired to Montrose 20 years ago and contentedly settled into life on the Western Slope.
Professionally, her life was spent as an elementary teacher. She earned her master’s degree mid-career so she could work with spaecial needs students. Sue was also an ardent arts and crafter and spent many happy hours doing needlecraft, copper-enamel jewelry, wood carving and following her life-long passion of tole painting. She was a member of the Black Canyon Wood Carvers group and the Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado.
A celebration of her life is planned for later this summer. The date will be published when known. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to HopeWest, www.hopewest.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.