Suzanne Keenan
Suzanne Keenan went home to be with her savior, Jesus, June 23, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Suzanne had moved from California to Montrose in 2006. She was a regular attendee at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She loved to play bingo, cards and do jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia, son Mike, grandson Kevin, great-grandsons Kyzer and Zyzik, all of Montrose, daughter Colleen, granddaughters Raegan and Shea, of Canyon Lake, California, granddaughter Nichol, great-grandsons Keegan and Reid, of Bloomington, Indiana, and grandson Eric, of Fremont, Wisconsin. She will be greatly missed.
