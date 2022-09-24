OBITUARY: Suzanne Shelley

With unbearable sadness, but what comes with that is great relief, Mother, Mom, Ma left us Tuesday morning and was quickly reunited with our earthly Father, having been separated due to his untimely death March 6, 1999. She will also be with our beloved Grandma, her mother and above all, Mom, is now with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Her death was the result from complications of multiple falls this summer. After weeks of unbearable physical pain, she is now at peace, total peace. My faith tells me she was immediately mended and complete.
Known to her friends, Suzie was born Oct. 11, 1933, in Denver, Colorado, to Ted and Jane Gardner. Mom had one sister, Lois, who is deceased. Mom has a niece with Lois, Ann Trainer, Washington State.
She graduated from South High School in Denver as their star female athlete. Mom was very athletic and excelled at any sport you want to mention.
Our mom and Dad met and married Sept. 28, 1956. September 23, 1958, their first child was Nancy Lee and on Nov. 12, 1960, along came James Ben.
As a wedding present her grandma gifted them with one acre of land in the mountains, above Tiny Town, which was part of the family’s property since 1926. Mom and Dad built the home we grew up in and we were blessed with the best childhood two kids could ever ask for. The memories we share are treasured and countless.
My husband Dan, (Mom’s favorite) and I, moved to Montrose in the summer of 1991. Mother was so torn up we left the area; you would have thought we were going to Saudi Arabia!
Jimmie and his wife Lynda, (the angel in the family), moved from the Denver area to Montrose the summer of 1997. Mom and Dad got so lonesome, they sold our home place and moved here too in September of 1998. It wasn’t after too many visits she fell in love with Montrose and the people. She loved the people in this community. “You couldn’t drag me back to Denver on a bet!” They were here six months when our dad was killed.
Mom was so many things, so talented and passionate with everything she did. (Except cleaning house). She enjoyed riding horses. Quick story. Mom was out riding bareback chasing deer a week before I was born and riding a horse the day before Jimmie was born. So, one could say we both were practically born on a horse, or in a barn! Mom missed very few barrel races of mine, which she gave me undying support in. Mom couldn’t see a dirty window but could spot the angle of a horse’s foot off 2 degrees from 50 feet! She loved target shooting with Jimmie and was on many hunting trips. Horse racing. Rock hounding, pretty much anything outdoors. Madly in love with the Native American culture. “I should have been born an Indian! My answer? “You would have been Sitting Bull!”
Funny, all these things are what I love. She instilled so many passions in both Jimmie and me from the love of the mountains, outdoors, animals, music. She got me hooked on Bill Gaither!
Thank you for letting me share. It is hard to condense what an enormous mark and void she has left on our hearts. We are at peace now too.
— Nancy Shelley Deans
We, the family, want to thank George Etchart. He was as good to our mom as he was to his. I’ve told mom many times, George needs to be in the will!
Thank you staff at Montrose Health, Delta Health. The Olathe Fire and Rescue. Crossroads Senior Living, you were so good to us. St Mary’s. Thank You, Colorow Nursing Center. I thought it was fitting that Colorow was a Ute Chief. ALL of you deserve a crown in heaven, thank you. And Hope West; I could not do your job, you are special people, what a gift.
Services will be handled by Crippin Funeral Home and are at 10 a.m. Sept. 30, 2022, at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 10 Hillcrest Plaza Way. (by the San Juan Cinema), Montrose.
We will have the service followed by lunch at the church. Afterwards, the family will go to the graveside for a short internment.
To plant a tree in memory of Suzanne Shelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone