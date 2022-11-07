Suzanne (Sue) Shea, 76, of Grand Junction, passed away peacefully October 30, 2022 at Community Hospital, surrounded by her family. A viewing will be held from 1 – 2 p.m. followed by a rosary and vigil service on Wednesday November 9, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Delta. Interment will follow at Mesa View Cemetery. A reception will then follow at the home of Virginia Shea, 14188 F Rd, Delta. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.
Sue was born on January 6, 1946, in Delta, Colorado to Richard and Virginia Sidebottom Shea. She graduated from Delta High School in 1964 and attended Fort Lewis College. She lived and worked in the Denver area until 1981 when she moved to Grand Junction to be closer to family. She was part owner of Valley Financial Insurance Company, retiring in 2013.
During her lifetime, Sue helped many family members and friends, always the first one to visit or lend a helping hand when needed. She organized the 4th of July friends and family party every year at the family cabin on Grand Mesa and enjoyed fishing and making memories at the cabin. She loved to travel with family and friends, visiting the Philippines, Ireland, Mexico, China, many places in the states and going on cruises. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. Many wonderful memories were orchestrated by our beloved sister and friend, her heart was full and generous. Sue was the glue that held her many friends and family together, always making sure every birthday was celebrated, every special occasion marked by a party. She loved Christmas, decorating with her many villages, having parties, and making delicious date nut bread for all to enjoy. She will be deeply missed by so many.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Richard Shea, grandparents, Lila and John Sidebottom and Nellie and John Shea. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Shea, uncle Don Sidebottom, aunt Rebecca Shea, sisters, Kathleen Linsley (Dennis), Marilyn Coughlin (Jack), Jeanie Hellman (Bill) and Jonni Kendrick (Jim), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michaels Church, 628 Meeker, Delta, CO 81416, or the Humane Society in your area.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
