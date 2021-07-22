OBITUARY: Tamara Dawn Hughes
Abby Irvin

Tamara Dawn Hughes

Tamara Dawn Hughes died July 4, 2021, at her home in Montrose, Colorado. She was 55. Tammy was born in Grand Junction, Colorado but spent most of her life in or around Montrose. She loved animals, music (especially rock and roll), the mountains, and spending time in the high country. She cared deeply for her family and friends and her greatest achievement in life was being a mother. She will be remembered for her kindness and her compassion.

Survivors include two children, Tyler Wojcik of Durango, Colorado, and Amber Wojcik of Broomfield, Colorado; one sister, Jamie Carl of Montrose; and her life partner, Peter Glen Maness.

Cremation will take place soon. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are by Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory; 970-249-2121.

