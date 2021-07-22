OBITUARY: Tamara Dawn Hughes

Tamara Dawn Hughes
Tamara Dawn Hughes died July 4, 2021, at her home in Montrose, Colorado. She was 55. Tammy was born in Grand Junction, Colorado but spent most of her life in or around Montrose. She loved animals, music (especially rock and roll), the mountains, and spending time in the high country. She cared deeply for her family and friends and her greatest achievement in life was being a mother. She will be remembered for her kindness and her compassion.
Survivors include two children, Tyler Wojcik of Durango, Colorado, and Amber Wojcik of Broomfield, Colorado; one sister, Jamie Carl of Montrose; and her life partner, Peter Glen Maness.
Cremation will take place soon. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are by Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory; 970-249-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.