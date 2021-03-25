OBITUARY: Tammy Hale

Tammy Hale
Tammy Hale, 55, of Montrose, passed away early Monday morning, March 22, 2021 following a sudden illness.
Tammy was born Sept. 29, 1965 in Delta, Colorado, to Don and Detra Gordon. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1984, developing a love for the arts. She went on to study fashion design and pattern-making at the Art Institute in San Francisco.
Tammy loved traveling and enjoyed nature — both flora and fauna. She continually grew her skills and explored many different mediums of art; including painting, spinning and weaving natural textiles, jewelry making, sewing, quilting and other homestead crafts. She worked as a graphic artist at Habitat (clothing) Inc. She later owned a studio where she created custom draperies, windows and other soft coverings. Her work was featured in Architectural Digest. Throughout her life, she was an avid reader and researcher.
She met the love of her life, Steve Hale, and they were married March 4, 2006 and they lived on the family ranch. Tammy enjoyed wildlife, including deer, elk, bear, foxes, wild turkeys and all small animals, as well as watching the baby calves being born in the spring. She also loved tending her flower and vegetable gardens.
Later on, Tammy and Steve joined the Montrose Farmers Market, which further allowed her to showcase her talents.
She was preceded in death by her mother Detra Gordon; her aunts, Thelma Mae Davis of Colorado Springs and Georgia Mae Wilkie along with several cousins.
She is survived by her loving husband Steve Hale; her father Donald Gordon; her aunt Phyllis (Edwin) Reeder and families; a brother; nephew James Gordon, Robert (Sydnee) Gordon and family; niece Sheila (Nathan) Schneider and family; three stepchildren, Caleen Hale, Rebecca (Scott) Walker and Robert Hale; along with three grandchildren; sister-in-law Elaine Hale (Mike) Jones; and her lifelong friend Virginia Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Crossroads Victory Church. Burial will immediately follow at Grand View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, an account in memory of Tammy has been set up at Home Loan State Bank, with all proceeds going to the art department at Montrose High School. Please contact Home Loan State Bank in Montrose, Colorado for instructions on how to donate.
