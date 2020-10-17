OBITUARY: Tanner Lee Gray

Tanner Lee Gray
A light that can never be dimmed. Wild lives in your soul.
A mama’s boy and dad’s best friend with an unforgettable smile. A free spirit that soars like an eagle and has captivated the hearts of so many.
You have never been one to live within the confines of normalcy. Monkey bars are for climbing to the top and walking across with wild abandon. And slides? Well, the only way down is on your feet like a snowboarder hitting the slopes.
You love tormenting your brother, Kolby. Soap on his toothbrush. Holding him captive in the bathroom, waiting for the perfect airsoft target. Then, there is the love you share building forts in the forest.
If it is outside it is a win! Riding sheep, branding cows, backflips on your bike, wrestling, baseball, hunting and fishing.
You do big! You forge your own path. You shine bright. You draw all of us in with your energy, crazy goofy personality, and love for the outdoors. We would want it no other way.
We are all still here. Loving you, cherishing you, and most of all missing you deeply. We are cheering you on as you work to find rules you can break. We know you have already done a backflip over heaven’s gates.
Tanner is sorely missed by his brother, Kolby; parents, Wylie, Krystal, Jessica, and Randy; siblings, Haley, Madeline, James and Jacob; his daughters, Kimberlynn and Paislee; grandparents, Joyce, Gary, and Harry; great-grandparents, Adrianne, Ray, and Doris; aunts, Karlie and Melinda; uncle, Dylan; cousins, Breanna, Parker, Kenzie, Aspen and Journey; along with many others.
Tanner was welcomed into heaven by Uncle Clint, Grammie Diane, Great-Grandparents Harry, Reba, George, Betty, and Roy.
