Ted Betz
July 4, 1966 - May 18, 2020
Ted Betz, 53, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
At this time, there will be a memorial service planned at a later date for friends and family. An inurnment will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery, Madison, South Dakota. Arrangements entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel, Madison, South Dakota.
Ted Joseph Betz was born July 4, 1966 in Madison, South Dakota to John & Carrol (Doblar) Betz.
Ted enjoyed playing golf and watching sports such as the NFL and college basketball. Ted was also an avid movie watcher. Ted graduated high school from Sacred Heart High School in Salina, Kansas and graduated college with a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas.
Ted managed and owned a transformer company called Betz Transformers. Betz Transformers was started in 1990 in Olathe, Colorado, and Ted managed it for more than 25 years.
He is survived in death by his three sons, Tyler (Kassandra) (granddaughter Addison of Phoenix, Arizona), Jacob Betz of Denver, Colorado, and Keenan Betz of Galveston, Texas; his parents, John Betz of Salina, Kansas and Carrol Betz of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his brothers, Anthony Betz of Pratt, Kansas and Timothy Betz of Salina, Kansas.
Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Amy, and grandparents, Bert and Mary Doblar and Don and Gertrude Betz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.