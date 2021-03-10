OBITUARY: Terriel 'Terry' Haynes; June 12, 1940 – March 4, 2021

Terriel ‘Terry’ Haynes

June 12, 1940 – March 4, 2021

Terry Haynes was born in Shelby, Mississippi on June 12, 1940.

On June 6, 1967 he was inducted into the United States Army and completed Basic Training at Ft. Hood, Texas.

After deployment to Vietnam, he earned the Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14) First Class Gunner (M-60MG) and a Purple Heart. He completed service in June 1973 and returned to the United States.

Terry had many friends and co-workers who will miss him a great deal. He passed away on March 4, 2021 at the Veterans Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, 2504 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, CO 81401.

