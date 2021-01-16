OBITUARY: Terry Maedche

Terry Maedche

Terry Maedche from Montrose passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at his home in Seattle, Washington.

Terry attended Oak Grove School and graduated from Montrose High in 1982. He was active in band and tennis.

After graduation he enrolled at Colorado State University for two years and then attended Arizona State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1987.

He was employed at Mitsubishi, Blue Origins, Gulfstream and several other mechanical engineering companies.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Maedche, and is survived by his mother, Mary Jean Maedche of Mesa, Arizona; and his brother, Chris Maedche of Farmington, New Mexico.

Terry was 57 years old.

