OBITUARY: Terry Schoonover

Terry Schoonover
Terry Schoonover, 77, passed away peacefully on the 12th day of February 2022 at his home in Montrose, Colorado. Terry was born on the second day of September 1944 in Montrose, Colorado, to Earl and Alice Schoonover. He spent his childhood years in California and joined the military straight out of high school at the age of 17. Terry was a proud veteran and was extremely honored to have served his country and be a part of the 82nd Airborne.
After years of service, he resided in California until 1975 when he, his previous wife Kay, and their three children Darrin, Michelle, and Stephanie were able to move back to his hometown, Montrose. In 1983 he and Kay welcomed a fourth child, Pam, in their family with whom he had a very close bond. Terry then decided to follow in his father’s footsteps to pursue a career in plumbing. A career that transformed into a well-known, successful business, known as “Mr. Plumber.” Darrin also followed in his footsteps as a plumber since the age of 12 working hand in hand with his Dad.
Terry and Kay had the privilege of having four children together and sharing 18 years of marriage before separation. On the second day of December 1995 Terry married the true love of his life, Kelly. She too brought a stepchild, Daniel Castle, into the marriage. The two of them loved to spend time traveling to various places and making memories together. They also loved spending time with friends and family. They enjoyed an amazing 26-plus years of marriage together.
Throughout his years Terry built many strong relationships with the community. Terry was an extraordinary man who was well-known for his generosity and ornery sense of humor. He will be missed greatly by many family members, friends, and business associates.
The biggest pride and joy of Terry’s was caring and providing for his family, and it was something he took very seriously. He was the go-to for many friends and family members for he always welcomed with warm open arms, offering his words of wisdom.
Terry is survived by his wife Kelly Schoonover; son Darrin Schoonover; daughter Pam Schoonover (Luis Castillo); daughter Michelle (Wayne) Davids; stepson Daniel (Crystal) Castle; sister Vicki and her children. His grandchildren include Blake Schoonover, Tiffany (Justin) Warr, Jennifer (Buck) Fife, Michael Thalman, Brandon (Emily) Brown, and Danica Castle as well as eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Alice Schoonover, and his stepdaughter Stephanie Robertson Schoonover.
A gathering of friends and family to honor and remember the wonderful and beloved Terry will be held on the 18th day of February 2022 at 11 a.m. at Crippen Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers please bring your fondest memories and stories to share with his friends and family to help celebrate his life.