OBITUARY: The Reverend Charles Larry Day

Father Larry Day died on Dec. 3, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado. He was the third child of Charles and Ruby Day of Denver. Both his brother and sister predeceased him.
He leaves behind his wife, Peggy and son, Chris (Beth) as well as grandson, Noah Kai Day.
He was educated at East Denver High, Southern Colorado State College, and Nashotah House Seminary in Wisconsin. Father Day was in active ministry from 1971 until his retirement in 2013. He served Episcopal churches throughout Colorado and All Saints Anglican Church here in Montrose. He was chaplain to the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Department, Cortez; Colorado Springs Fire Department, and Montrose Fire Protection District. He also served on the Board of Directors and was a supporter of Life Choices Family Resource Center, and was president of the Association of Montrose Churches for several years.
Father Day was a ham radio operator, enjoyed gardening and even in retirement loved riding his motor scooter around Montrose. His greatest joys were serving his Lord Jesus, the members of his congregation, the members of the community and loving his wife and family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at All Saints Anglican Church, 2057 S. Townsend Ave., with a reception to follow. A private interment will be made following the reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Life Choices Family Resource Center of Montrose, Colorado.
