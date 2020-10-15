OBITUARY: Thelma Kay Dunn: June 4, 1944 – October 8, 2020

Thelma Kay Dunn

June 4, 1944 – October 8, 2020

Thelma Kay Dunn passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thelma was born in Julesburg, Colorado, to Barbara and Valentine Sanger on June 4, 1944. Thelma was the youngest of eight children. Thelma met the love of her life, Ezekial Ted Dunn, on a blind date. Thelma and Ted were married in Julesburg, Colorado, on July 25, 1964. They began their life together in Denver and moved to Montrose in 1980 with their two sons.

Thelma loved her family more than anything. Her sons were her pride and joy. All of her grandchildren brought her so much love and laughter. She enjoyed spending the holidays together and cooking for them, especially her famous snickerdoodle cookies. Thelma also enjoyed camping, traveling, and fishing.

Thelma is survived by her two sons, Ezekial Ted Dunn II (Melody), and Edwin Todd Dunn, both of Montrose; her four grandchildren, Ezekial Ted Dunn III (Katie), Roylyn Tankersley (Blake), Easton W. Dunn, and April J. Barrett; and three great-grandchildren, Annaliese Grace Dunn, Leilani Teresa Dunn, and Reece Arthur Tankersley. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Ezekial Ted Dunn; her parents, Barbara and Valentine Sanger; and seven siblings.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose, CO, 81401; 970- 249-2121.

