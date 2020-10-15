OBITUARY: Thelma Kay Dunn: June 4, 1944 – October 8, 2020

Thelma Kay Dunn
June 4, 1944 – October 8, 2020
Thelma Kay Dunn passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thelma was born in Julesburg, Colorado, to Barbara and Valentine Sanger on June 4, 1944. Thelma was the youngest of eight children. Thelma met the love of her life, Ezekial Ted Dunn, on a blind date. Thelma and Ted were married in Julesburg, Colorado, on July 25, 1964. They began their life together in Denver and moved to Montrose in 1980 with their two sons.
Thelma loved her family more than anything. Her sons were her pride and joy. All of her grandchildren brought her so much love and laughter. She enjoyed spending the holidays together and cooking for them, especially her famous snickerdoodle cookies. Thelma also enjoyed camping, traveling, and fishing.
Thelma is survived by her two sons, Ezekial Ted Dunn II (Melody), and Edwin Todd Dunn, both of Montrose; her four grandchildren, Ezekial Ted Dunn III (Katie), Roylyn Tankersley (Blake), Easton W. Dunn, and April J. Barrett; and three great-grandchildren, Annaliese Grace Dunn, Leilani Teresa Dunn, and Reece Arthur Tankersley. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Ezekial Ted Dunn; her parents, Barbara and Valentine Sanger; and seven siblings.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose, CO, 81401; 970- 249-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.