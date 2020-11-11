Theodore Noel ‘Ted’ Carder
September 27, 1924 — September 28, 2020
Long time Montrose resident Ted Carder passed away Monday, Sept. 28 at Montrose Memorial Hospital at the age of 96. Ted was a World War II veteran who served in the Army from June 1943 to September 1945 and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and a Purple Heart. He saw action in Holland and in the Battle of the Bulge at St. Vith, Belgium where his unit was captured by the Germans. He spent 97 days in German captivity.
Following a 27 1/2 year career in the aerospace manufacturing industry in Glendale, California, Ted and his wife, Dee, moved to Montrose in 1973 where Ted managed the Best Western Red Arrow Inn until his retirement in 1986.
His varied interests included snow sports; he was a national ski patrolman from 1949 to 1960; shooting sports, he was a competitive pistol shooter and was instrumental in organizing the United States Practical Shooting Association eight-state Area Championships at the Montrose Rod and Gun Club range in 1987; he was a highly skilled machinist and was involved for many years in building and exhibiting model engineering projects.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Delores R. (Dee) Carder; his parents, Noel Vernon and Stella (Bellue) Carder; and his brothers, Richard Carder and Homer Carder.
For those who were lucky enough to have known Ted Carder he will always be remembered as a wonderful and helpful person possessed of a positive attitude toward life and a ready wit.
A graveside service for family and close friends was held on Friday, Oct. 2 in Ridgway, Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.