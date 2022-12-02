OBITUARY: Theora May Robinson

Theora May Robinson

Theora May Robinson was born to Alfred and Louva Brown on Oct. 11, 1930, in Montrose, Colorado. She passed away at home on Nov. 26, 2022. Theora attended schools in Montrose and Denver. She worked at various jobs until retirement. Theora enjoyed camping, fishing, gambling, crochet and softball.

