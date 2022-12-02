OBITUARY: Theora May Robinson

Theora May Robinson was born to Alfred and Louva Brown on Oct. 11, 1930, in Montrose, Colorado. She passed away at home on Nov. 26, 2022. Theora attended schools in Montrose and Denver. She worked at various jobs until retirement. Theora enjoyed camping, fishing, gambling, crochet and softball.
Theora and Phil Robinson were married in 1969 in Gunnison, Colorado. They lived in Montrose, Basalt and Gunnison before moving back to Montrose in 2018.
Theora was the second of eight children and was preceded in death by brothers Wes (Dorothy) Brown, Daryl (Jane) Brown, and baby sister, Alice Winifred. She is survived by her husband, Phil; brothers Gale (Sue) Brown, Delta, Colorado, and Wayne (Beverly) Brown, Montrose, Colorado; and sisters, Lynn (Frank) Dunn, Clifton, Colorado, and Lorell (Larry) Cotten, Monte Vista, Colorado.
Theora was very family oriented with daughter, Elaine Gannan and son Kenneth (Lori) Follman. She was a proud grandmother to Chris (Darlene) Gannan, Brian (Bobbie) Gannan, Rick Follman, Nicole Revels and three great-grandchildren, Christian Revels, Presley Revels and Arianna Fischer.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
The family requests donations be made to HopeWest Hospice Services, 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose, CO 81401, in lieu of flowers.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
