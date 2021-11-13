Theresa Kittell
Theresa Mary Leone (Foelker) Kittell, passed away Oct. 26, 2021, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colorado, with her husband by her side and surrounded by loved ones, receiving her last rites from her nephew Fr. Nicholas Larkin. She was 77.
Born Aug. 13, 1944, to Leonard and Theresa (Wade) Foelker in Farmington, New Mexico, she was the eighth of 10 children. Theresa often reminisced about her childhood and siblings growing up in Farmington and her teenage years lived in Ouray, Colorado.
As a young woman, Theresa moved to Denver where she met her husband of 54 years, Howard Kittell. They were married on Dec. 1, 1967 in Farmington, just three months and three weeks after they met and just before Howard was deployed to Vietnam.
Upon Howard’s return three years later, they began their life together in Denver and started their family in 1971 with their first born son. They added another son and daughter to their family before moving to Olathe, Colorado, in 1978 where they welcomed another daughter and two more sons.
Theresa had an amazing story telling ability that captivated her audience with the vivid details she would use. For a time, she wrote short stories for the Olathe Hub. Mostly composed from true stories derived from the antics of her mischievous children, she was even printed in Reader’s Digest.
In 1989, Howard and Theresa moved their family to Montrose where they settled into their forever home. In 1993 the family suffered a tragic loss when the oldest of the six children, Gordon was killed in an accident, followed by the tragic death of the youngest, Craig in 1998. Through the tragedy and loss of her sons, Theresa sought and found comfort and solace through her strong Catholic faith. Spending time with family and friends brought her joy through their love and support.
Theresa is preceded in death by her mother and father; siblings Charlotte, Beth, Pat, Billy and Michael; her beloved sons Gordon and Craig.
She leaves behind her husband Howard; children Jeff (Shelly) Kittell, Jennifer (Michael) Sherwood, Amanda (Chris) Harrison, Brian (Megan) Kittell; grandchildren Shayna, Shelby, Cherilyn, Marcus, Rebecca, Nicole, Matisse, Ezra, Kila, Lilli “Lee”, Robin, Winston; she was blessed to spend precious time with two of eight great-grandchildren Clinton and Jake; sisters Rosemary, Nancy, Diane and Cynthia; and countless nieces and nephews.
Theresa in her beauty both inside and out will be missed by so many for her genuine caring and kindness, her captivating stories and her laughter
A Vigil followed by the Rosary will be held Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.,, both at St. Mary Catholic Church in Montrose.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please offer a prayer for those that suffer through tragedy, illness, addiction, abuse, those less fortunate and those in need. And please for the love of Bob, spay and neuter your pets.