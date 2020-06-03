Theresa M. Gosnell
March 1, 1944 - May 29, 2020
Theresa M. Gosnell passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 in her home.
Theresa was born in Passaic, New Jersey, on Wednesday, March 1, 1944. From Florida, the family moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1974, where she had made her home until her death.
She leaves behind her husband, Oris E. E. Gosnell and two children, Tammy J. Driessen and Brian D. Gosnell. She also leaves behind three grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Region 10, Russ and Carol Howe and Dave and Janette Toney for their amazing assistance.
Honoring Theresa’s request, there will be no services.
Because of Theresa’s love of the mountains, trees, meadows and all of nature and animals, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to:
Montrose Animal Shelter
3383 N. Townsend Ave.
Montrose, CO 81401
970- 240-1487.
