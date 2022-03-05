OBITUARY: Thomas A. 'Tom' Snyder

Thomas A. Snyder Jr., 77, of Watertown, South Dakota, passed away on Feb. 27, 2022.
Tom requested no services.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer months. He was cremated and burial will be at a later date at Serenity Gardens in Montrose, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to be determined by the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Snyder of Watertown, South Dakota; children: stepdaughter Jean Lemcke of Omaha, Nebraska, and her children, Kristi, Kari and Kristopher; daughter Janet Miller of Denver, Colorado, and her daughter Kelsey of Eugene, Oregon; his sons, Jon Snyder (Kim) of Roseville, California, and children Angel, Andy and Anso; Joseph Snyder (Sabine) of Paris, France, and children Aymeric and Flavie; James Snyder (Ruth) of Mission Viejo, California, and children Amelia, Olivia and Ethan; Jeffrey Snyder (Susan) of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and children Nickolas and Colton.
He is also survived by Mary’s children, Jay Gregerson of Watertown, South Dakota and his son Kadin, Clint Gregerson of Bismarck, North Dakota, Desirae Snyder (James) of Waubay, South Dakota and their children JoZee, Katie and Marley; siblings, Terry Snyder Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tim Snyder (Joann) of Parkston, South Dakota, and their children Scott, Renee, Teri, James and Amy, Roberta Polreis (Dennis) of Parkston, South Dakota, and their son, Daniel.
He would be humbled to know so many people cared about him. A huge thank-you goes out to his many family and friends that in his last days called and sent messages to him. His sense of humor was with him till the end.
There were many little ones who called Tom Grandpa. He loved it. They included LaKayla and Logan Sheets of Delta, Colorado, Elijah and Everrett Wouters of Delta; Nathan, Lily and Jaxon McWilliams of Montrose, Colorado. Caden Cloos of Watertown, South Dakota, was the latest who claimed Tom.
