Thomas Dale Bain, Jr.
Thomas Dale Bain, Jr., 55, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born on Nov. 25, 1965, to Thomas D. and Mary A. Bain.
Tommy was born in Grand Junction, Colorado and grew up in Leadville, Colorado. The family moved to Montrose in 1981. Tommy graduated from Montrose High School in 1985. He went to Job Corps in Collbran, Colorado, in 1986 and joined the Army National Guard in 1987. He served in the National Guard until 1989 when he switched branches and joined the Navy. While in the Navy, he served in Desert Storm, Somalia, The Gulf War, and Desert Shield. He was honorably discharged in 1993.
Tommy lived in Castle Rock until 2014 when he moved back to Montrose. He was employed at the Mine Shack Car Wash and Russell Stover’s Candy Factory. Tommy loved anything outdoors, hunting, fishing, and even tried his hand at bull riding.
Tommy is survived by his son, Terry Don Bain; his father, Thomas Bain; his twin brother, Bobby Bain and his niece, Skylar Bain. He is also survived by his sister, Terri Hart, and her husband Roger Hart; two nieces, Lynnsi Hart and Shayli Hart and a nephew, Justin Hart. He is also survived by several cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Bain and by both sets of grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at Canyon View Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. and military honors will be given at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Aug. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Touch of Care Hospice or Welcome Home Veterans Alliance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.