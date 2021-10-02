OBITUARY: Thomas David Armstrong

Thomas David Armstrong went to be with the Lord on Aug. 9, 2021
Thomas David Armstrong born to Thomas and Lisa Armstrong (Gage) on July 2, 1979, in Montrose, Colorado. He was a longtime Western Slope resident. He grew up and went to school in Montrose graduating from Montrose High School in 1998.
Tom worked for over 10 years in Telluride as a property manager and took pride in his work and his expertise was respected. He managed the company until his move to Denver in 2018 where he was also a property manager for a large Denver corporation.
He had charisma and a kind heart taking in and helping anyone that needed a lift up, opening his home at times to the homeless and hungry and even giving his last dime to those in need. He had influence on many who passed through his life with his optimism, charm, and humor.
He was kind carefree spirit with a love of skiing, hiking and camping taking in all that the beautiful outdoors offered
He is survived by his brothers Arthur Armstrong and Steven Armstrong; his sister Shannone Armstrong; his grandfather Doug Sawtelle; aunts Debra Gage and Connie Miracle; his nieces Cheyanne Mellon, Mandy Collins, Jessica and Alicia Armstrong, Brooke Cryer and nephew Brenden Cryer. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Armstrong and Lisa Walker (Gage); sister Christa Hoover; brothers Timothy Armstrong and Kenneth Armstrong, along with his grandparents and stepfather George Crocker.
He will be deeply missed by all those of whom he helped and those who loved him.
There will be a celebration of life on Oct. 17, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. — 3 p.m. at the Indian Ute Museum in Montrose, 17253 Chipeta Road.
