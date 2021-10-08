Thomas Henry Huerkamp, long time business and civic leader in Delta County, passed away at his home in Orchard, City Colo. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Tom was 81 years old.
Private graveside services were held at the Cory Cemetery, Cory, Colorado. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022.
Thomas Henry Huerkamp was born on April 27, 1940 in Iona, Minnesota to Clement Clarence and Margaret Katherine (Theis) Huerkamp.
Tom served his country in the United State Army and was drafted into the Army during the Bay of Pigs.
On August 31, 1967 he married Mary Lou Hawker in Delta, CO. After his marriage he and Mary Lou set out on their journey of founding and operating many successful businesses in Delta County. In November of 1968 he started The Sentry newspaper in Cedaredge and won many Colorado Press Assoc. Awards. In 1970 they launched a companion business of office supplies, machines and furniture.
The newspaper was sold in 1972 to concentrate on their new business venture, Office Furniture and Design Centers. Over the years they were involved in starting up two successful equipment leasing companies, a mini storage company and were partners in H/S Properties, a real estate investment firm with commercial and agricultural holdings in Delta and Montrose County.
Tom’s hobbies included hunting and fishing in his youth. His later years his passion was in community service, He served on many community and nonprofit boards including HopeWest, Delta Hospital Foundation, Delta Ambulance District, Delta County Economic Development, Colorado River Round Tables, Western Colorado Area Health Education Center, Orchard City Irrigation District. He served the Town of Orchard City as Mayor from 2004 to 2008.
Among survivors are his brother, David and wife Peggy Huerkamp of Delta, CO, and a sister, Karen Onken of Slayton Minnesota and five nieces.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou and his parents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
