Thomas Joseph Fluegel
March 17, 1955 - March 18, 2020
Thomas Joseph Fluegel was born March 17, 1955 in New York City, New York. He passed away at Montrose Memorial Hospital from natural causes on March 18, 2020. He celebrated his 65th birthday quietly with his wife Anne. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Hyacinth Fluegel, sister Denise, and brothers Gerard and Bill.
Tom grew up in upstate New York. He moved to Florida as a teenager. He moved with his father and mother to Colorado Springs in the late 70's. They moved to Montrose in the early 1980's, where Tom opened and operated Ricci's Pizza.
Tom learned the Italian food business from his father. He was an excellent chef and made the best pizza in town! Tom later went to work for Montrose Memorial Hospital as a painter and maintenance engineer. He retired from there after 17 years due to health concerns.
Tom was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Son Gabriel shared that passion with him. A big highlight of his life was attending the grand opening of the U.S. Bank stadium in Minneapolis. He traveled with Gabriel to the first game! The Vikings beat the Packers and Tom was thrilled. He was also a big Boston Celtics fan. That made for an exciting game to watch at home as his wife Anne is an L.A. Lakers fan! Daughter Breanna played basketball in school. Her dad loved her hook shot! Alas, she had no interest in playing for the WNBA!
Tom enjoyed fishing. He loved sports cars and working on them. He also enjoyed bowling. He was a great carpenter and liked to fix things up!
Tom is survived by his wife Anne and children Gabriel and Breanna. He leaves behind his brothers Rick, Mike, and Jim. He had seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He will be missed by all!
A celebration of Tom's life will be held later this summer. Family and friends will be notified. Cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank everyone for the food, flowers, kind thoughts, and prayers. A special thank you to Crippins Funeral Home for helping us through this difficult time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.