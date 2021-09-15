OBITUARY: Toby Vialpando Jr.

Toby Benito Vialpando Jr., age 76, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Delta, Colorado, on Sept. 8, 2021.
Toby, the son of Joe and Sadie Vialpando, was born on Oct. 19, 1945, in Pueblo, Colorado. He is survived by his wife Linda; his mother Sadie; his daughter Crystal Lee Vialpando; and two sons Adonis Joe Vialpando and Gregory Roy (Little Toby) Vialpando. He is also survived by his five sisters Dorothy Thout, Rose Tripp, Alice Gonzales, Geraldine Poland, and Rosella Cadena; and one brother Margarito Vialpando, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Toby will be truly missed by 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Toby enjoyed spending time with children, but he especially loved being with his grandchildren. He loved fishing, playing cards, classic cars, and dancing to good music. Toby instantly lit up a room with laughter. He also liked to dress to impress. He never had a hair out of place and wouldn’t leave his house without an ACE comb in his pocket and a shine on his shoes.
He is loved and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Toby was preceded in death by his father Joe Toby Vialpando; his son Cisco Edward Vialpando; his daughter Tammy Lee Vialpando; his granddaughter Tanya Gueverra; great grandson Adrian Lara; great-granddaughter Elicianna Deanette Rose Vialpando; brother Daniel Ray Vialpando; and his sister Lorraine Vialpando.
A private family viewing will take place from 12:30-1 p.m. Friday at Crippin Funeral Home. The service begins at 1p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Interment at Valley Lawn Cemetery South of Montrose will follow the service.
A celebration of Toby’s life will take place immediately afterwards at Riverbottom Park.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to assist with funeral expenses can be made to daughter Crystal Vialpando.
