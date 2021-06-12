OBITUARY: Tom Doherty

Tom Doherty
The family of Tom Doherty would like to invite you to a celebration of life at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose, Colorado, Friday June 18, 2021, at 6 p.m.
On Saturday June 19, 2021, at 10 a.m., a funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1855 St. Marys Drive, Montrose, Colorado, followed by a light lunch from 1 — 4 p.m. at 1844 Story Lane Montrose, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the following: The Catholic School Pope John Paul II Academy — please include Tom Doherty’s name with donation — 67051 Sunnyside Road Montrose, CO 81401; 970-249-2996, or Montrose Elks Lodge #1053, 801 Hillcrest Drive, Montrose CO 81401; 970-249-4852.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
