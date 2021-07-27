Tom Garcia (Papa, Speedy)
June 18, 1949 — July 22, 2021
Tom passed away at his home in Montrose, Colorado, surrounded by his loving family.
Tom Garcia was born in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Tom met his wife Hazel when he was 14 years old. They were married April 11, 1970. They were together in marriage for 51 years. Tom and Hazel had 2 children, Tisha and Tommy.
Tom’s family meant the world to him. They always came first to him. Tom’s grandkids knew him as Papa. Tom had a unique sense of humor, he loved teasing and messing with everyone.
Tom was able to take a cruise with his family, he enjoyed every minute of it. He went zip lining and was able to take lots of priceless pictures with the ones he loved the most. Memories of this trip his family will cherish forever.
Tom loved his grandkids. He couldn’t wait for Christmas because he knew how much his grandkids loved his homemade gifts he made for them. They all loved how he wore Santa shorts along with a Santa hat. Tom was very blessed to be able to meet his first great grandchild. And loved him with all his heart. God blessed him with that.
Tom served in the Army from (1967-1978) SSG Miguel T. Garcia C. Company 227 AHB, 1st Cavalry Div. Tom served in Vietnam from (1967-1968) as a Crew Chief pilot and gunner. During his time there he received several medals. Some of the medals he was awarded were: 3 Bronze service stars; Army Commendation Medal/Vietnam Service Medal; Air Medal with V 1st Oak Leaf Cluster/Air Medal; 1st-36th Oak Leaf Cluster.
After his time in Vietnam Tom served in Korea for 13 months.
Tom played a big role in bringing the Vietnam travelling memorial wall to Montrose, Colorado as well as the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
After leaving the Army, Tom became a hard rock miner in Silverton, Colorado at Sunnyside mine till its closing. He then worked for Sysco and after that he worked for Saralee until he retired. When Tom retired he bought his dream Harley.
Tom and Checho (what Tom called his wife Hazel) travelled cross country on his Harley.
Tom had a lot of hobbies. He was an amazing mechanic and could fix almost anything. He loved speed, he was always driving fast. He loved fast cars and
motorcycles. Tom loved being outdoors, he enjoyed taking care of his yard. Riding four wheelers and snowmobiles was something he really loved. He enjoyed hunting, teaching his family how to hunt. Tom loved fly fishing he even made his own fly fishing rods and he used to tie his own flies. He enjoyed camping and boating. And of course, riding his Harley. Tom also enjoyed going for coffee and donuts with other Veterans. Tom had a great passion for life.
Tom is survived by his loving and devoted wife Hazel, his two children daughter Tisha (Chris) Bennet and his son Tommy Garcia. His six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Three brothers and one sister.
Predeceased by his parents Rudy and Eva Garcia, his brothers Paul and Andy.
A visitation and vigil service will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Crippin Funeral Home chapel. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, followed by inurnment at Grand View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
