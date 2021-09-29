OBITUARY: Tracy J. Powell

Tracy J. Powell, 61, passed away on Sept. 13, 2021. Tracy was born July 23, 1960, to Juel F. Powell and Dorothy Jones Powell in Ogdon, Utah.
He grew up in Utah, Redding California; Palisade, Idaho; Alcova, Wyoming and Montrose, Colorado. Tracy moved to Arizona, met and married Kristina Franks. To this union came children Kalen and Rachel. Kris and Tracy later divorced and Kris has since passed.
Tracy is survived by his children Kalen and Rachel Powell; grandchildren Bailey and Kaiden; sisters Kathy Marlow (Chip), Julie Glisan (Lou) and many wonderful nieces and nephews.Tracy was preceded in death by his parents Juel and Dorothy; brothers Russel J. and Cody J. Powell.
As a child Tracy read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica volume by volume and continued his lifelong thirst for knowledge. Fishing, hunting, camping, skiing, motorcycles, guitars, and comedy were some of his many interests. Tracy worked in the construction industry for over 40 years. He poured his heart and soul into every project he did. He worked in multiple states and a lot of his work can be seen around the Western Slope. If you ask his friends and family, he was one of the best farmers and craftsmen in the world! He was humble, hardworking, loyal, and genuine, he would do anything for anyone. Tracy sure knew how to have fun and always kept people laughing! He loved a good challenge and figuring things out. Above all he loved hanging out with his kids and grandkids; they were the light of his life. Tracy was our rock and the solid foundation that many people called upon, he made such a positive impact and will be deeply missed by his family and loyal friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Grace Community Church in Montrose, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Tracy Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
