OBITUARY: Travis Michael Maddox

Travis Michael Maddox, age 43, passed away from a sudden fatal medical event while enjoying a loving dinner with his wife and son vacationing on March 31, 2022.
Travis was born in Athens, Georgia, on May 14, 1978, to Michael and Celeste Maddox. Travis grew up in Catawba County North Carolina and attended Bandy’s High School. After high school he was successful in the construction and the culinary fields.
Travis was a skilled chef and artist that ultimately chose to use his skills and talent at home as a committed husband and father. Travis also adored his Home Depot family and often talked about striving to do his best there. He actively enjoyed being outdoors, playing frisbee golf, golfing, outdoor cooking, entertaining, biking with his son, fishing, and bowling.
Travis is survived by his wife Tonya of 10 years; son Preston (8); grandmother Caroline Maddox; mother Celeste Corbett (Arnold Jarmin); father Michael Maddox (Teresa Maddox); sisters Cindy Harrell (Ryan Harrell); Sylvia Alexander (Sean Alexander) and Tabatha Maddox (Carmi Spicer) and nieces; nephews Seth, Jayson, Mallory and Natalie.
His wife’s family was also close to and loved Travis dearly. They include Patricia Davis; Kenneth Fairbanks (Rita Fairbanks); Tammy Mathis; Robert Fowler; Tyrone Davis and nieces and nephews Chasity, Sultan and Kayla.
Travis will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life to honor Travis will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Grace Community Church with a reception to follow at 924 Courthouse Peak Lane (Cobble Creek) Montrose, CO 81401.
To plant a tree in memory of Travis Maddox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone