OBITUARY: Tyler Rodney Reed

Tyler Rodney Reed
My darling son went to God’s arms as a result of a long hard battle with psychosis, which was extremely difficult for him and all who loved him. Please do not judge, condemn nor taint. Remember him for the beautiful soul he was and honor the very sad little boy, Jayce, here to carry on without his loving Daddy who taught him so many things yet had so many left to teach.
We never know why God takes someone home in spite of our desire to have them here, and although it is often said we will get the answers of here when we get there, at that time it truly won’t matter. We will get to hold one another forever then, and that is the light at the end of our tunnel.
Although Tyler became a victim of far too many inflicted traumas, choices and the lack of available proper professional help, he was ever so much more. Tyler loved deep and true. He was gentle, kind and extremely sensitive. He was a man of many talents. His artistic abilities were incredibly unique, from his guitar playing (as well as umpteen other instruments), his drawings, etchings and writings, his craftsmanship, his pencil drawings on eggs at Easter time, his creative pumpkin carvings at Halloween and all the things he was able to fix, better than they were before. He loved the outdoors. He was educated. He was friendly and funny. He was extremely helpful. He was true. In addition to working many summers with his Dad Rodney (preceding Tyler to heaven) doing sprinkler systems, working in manufacturing, completing several levels of drafting courses and making shoes, Tyler was a luthier and an apprentice jeweler. This he said was his most fulfilling and desired work. This was just one of the trades he very much enjoyed teaching Jayce. He had the world to offer. How can we really write here all that Tyler truly was? The neighborhood is quieter as the porch concerts have stopped.
God truly did indeed add another angel to heaven. Those who shared life with Tyler, here with broken hearts include, his mini-but-more 8 year old son Jayce Xander Reed, his Mom Cindy, brother Brandon and sister in law Jody (Lance, Zack, Hayden and Landon), Uncle Frankie, Aunt Suzie, Aunt Jenny, Cousins Brian (Lindsey and Jesse) and Chris Rush, Granpa Steve and Grammy Maddy, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Church folk, the Neighbors, Employers, co-workers and the many Friends who are as family, although unnamed here, are solid in heart, You all know who you are. And last but definitely not least, the two beautiful children he did not get the opportunity to share life with but daily hoped for, looked forward to, the time they could know him and he them, Alacrity Rose and Kayden Jude.
My son, I don’t know how Jayce and I will do each day without you here. Abundant, wonderful memories of you are branded in our hearts. You were a great blessing! But I do know, God will carry us, give us the strength, and prayerfully bring us together again. You are a beautiful soul. We miss you.
May I ask of others, when faced with decisions, please ask yourself, what would Jesus do, and/or what is right vs. wrong? Consider and weigh taking unreplaceable values from another as the cost is much, much, greater than the value you think you gained. There is always more to someone than what you think you see. Please never fear reaching out to another.
I sincerely thank many people for their above-and-beyond support and help to us during this time. There are no words.
Service will be at noon on Saturday April 17th, 2021 at Calvary Chapel Montrose and inurnment will follow at Grand View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Miss Jody has set up a Go-Fund-Me page in hopes of helping fulfill one of Tyler’s greatest and last desires of getting Jayce a red trumpet and helping with his future musical journeys.
Tyler’s music here has stopped, though never forgotten!
“I love You Daddy”
