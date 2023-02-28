OBITUARY: 'Velda' Montgomery

Frances Novelda Seevers Montgomery, 71, of Egnar, Colorado, died Feb. 18, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.
Velda was born Jan. 2, 1952, to Sanford Neal and Frances Mabel (Smith) Seevers in
Montrose. She grew up in Sawpit, Colorado, and graduated from Telluride High School in 1970. Velda married Ivan Montgomery on Jan. 15, in Placerville, Colorado. To the union of Velda and Ivan are three sons: Patrick Montgomery of Denver, Troy Montgomery of Dove Creek, Colorado, and Nicholas Montgomery of Grand Junction, Colorado.
After receiving her degree in education from the University of Arizona, in Tucson, Velda taught school in Bluff, Utah, Dove Creek, and Egnar. The family was the center of Velda’s life. She loved creating a home, holidays, and camping trips. She had a soft spot in her heart for children, most of all.
Velda is survived by her three children (Patrick, Troy, and Nicholas); her twin sister, Val Chambers; siblings, Sandra Iacovetto, Donald Seevers, and Susan Lasley; and five grandchildren, MacKenzie Montgomery, Morgan Montgomery, Ivan Montgomery, Remi Montgomery, and Lane Montgomery.
Services will be held at Cowboy at the Cross, 21573 Austin Road, Austin, Colorado (near Delta) on Saturday March 11, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to: Cowboy at the Cross, P.O. Box 754, Delta, CO 81416 or online at www.cowboyatthecross.com
