Vern Jetley joined the Church Triumphant on April 1, 2021. He was 90 years old. In the last weeks of Vern’s life he taught those surrounding him how to die with courage, grace and dignity. His life of hard work, integrity and faith will be a lasting legacy to those who loved him.
Vern was born in the Black Hills of South Dakota on July 23, 1930. He was raised on the family ranch in the little town of Fairburn, South Dakota. He met the love of his life, Jeanette — the pretty little teacher in a one room schoolhouse. They were married and not long after the Army “requested” his presence to serve as photographer at Ft. Knox, Kentucky during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Army Vern and Jean started their own photo studio in Custer where their first daughter, Barbara, was born. They moved to Denver, Colorado where Vern was an aerial photographer for Falcon Air Mapping and their second daughter, Karen, was born. In 1960 they moved to Gunnison, Colorado and started another photo studio. This turned into a job with the Bureau of Reclamation that brought him to Montrose in 1965. Vern documented the construction of Blue Mesa, Morrow Point and Crystal Dams along with area irrigation projects and monitoring of Glen Canyon, Flaming Gorge and Fontanelle Dams and the beginning of Ridgway Dam construction. His artistic eye was the source of award-winning photographs and are still found in visitor centers and interpretive signs throughout the West. Vern also was active in the Lions Club in Gunnison and Montrose, served on the Montrose Historical Society Board, and was active in his church, Redeemer Lutheran in Delta, CO. He helped establish Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Gunnison and also Hope Lutheran Church in Montrose. He spent many joy filled hours at his property on Dave Wood Road, Jetley Park. He was loved by many and always had a story to tell.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Oscar; his brother Martin; his sister Dolores; his wife Jean; and his grandson Ryan.
Surviving are daughters, Barbara and Karen (Scott); granddaughters, Sarah (Casey) and Amber (Aaron); grandson Andrew; great-grandsons, Nicholas, Michael and Christopher; and great-granddaughter Avalon.
Memorial contributions can go to Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, Montana 63141. The funeral will be on April 10, 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1000 Pioneer Rd, Delta, CO.
