OBITUARY: Vernon Dunham

Vernon Dunham
Vernon Dunham of Montrose, Colorado, passed away Jan. 27, 2021 at the age of 84.
Vernon was born to Virgil and Ethel Dunham in Buena Vista, Colorado. He attended Delta High School and after graduating in 1954, signed up with the U.S. Army Reserves. In 1958 Vernon married the love of his life. He went active duty and during his career Vernon and his family were stationed in Georgia, France, Germany, Arizona, Texas, Hawaii and Illinois. After serving 26 years as a decorated Army veteran and being deployed during the Korean and Vietnam wars, Vernon retired as a master sergeant. Upon his retirement in 1980 the family returned to Montrose, Colorado, where he continued to work various jobs until his passing.
Vernon is survived by Joan, his wife of 62 years; children, Paula of Rolla, Missouri; Wesley (D’Ann) of Olathe, Colorado; LeEllen (Casey) of Glendale, Arizona; Mathew (Karla) of Farmington, New Mexico and Judson (Angie) of Manhattan, Kansas; along with 13 grandchildren and a growing number of great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Carl and Pam (Ken) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings and an infant son.
Vernon was active in his community and church and a long-standing member of the Montrose Lions Club, Montrose Elks Lodge 1053 and United Methodist Men. He loved to golf, travel and spend time with family and friends in his free time.
Private services will be held for the family Feb. 20, 2021. Burial will be open to the public at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose at 2:30 p.m.. The funeral service will be streamed live at 1 p.m. MST at https://bit.ly/3qiYASo.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Vernon Dunham’s name to any of the following: Montrose Lions Club, Montrose Elks Lodge 1053, Montrose United Methodist Church or The Wounded Warriors Project.
