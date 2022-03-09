OBITUARY: Veronika Andrade

Veronika was born in Montrose on March 11, 1987, to Chrystal Godfrey and Jesus Moreno. She was raised there and grew up with her sisters Patricia and Cheyanne. She loved her hometown and lived there until her death.
Veronika had four wonderful children. Alejandro David, Andres Daniel, Liliana Uvon and Elias Israel. On Feb. 19, 2010, she married her husband of 12 years, Israel Andrade.
On May 22, 2019, she graduated from the Technical College of the Rockies. She loved beauty and style. Veronika enjoyed her work and loved working at The Madeline in Telluride.
Besides her family and work, Veronika enjoyed visiting their home in Mexico, being at the beach, camping, fishing with her kids and watching soccer.
Veronika was preceded in death by her Abuela Moreno.
She is survived by her grandma Pat Gauthreaux, mother Chrystal Godfrey, father Jesus Moreno; sisters Patricia Moreno and Cheyanne Arellano and the person she most looked up to, her Aunt Erin Liles. She had a large family that included eight other siblings that loved her dearly; Alejandro Moreno, Paula Moreno, Tiffani Moreno, Britney Moreno, Emily Moreno, Amber Vette, Randy Vette and Jena Miller. Veronika was blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.
We will celebrate her life on March 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express Convention Center in Montrose, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at the celebration.
