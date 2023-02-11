Vicki Jo Pope passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 6, 2023, at Delta Health Hospital. She was 68.

“Jo,” as those who knew her called her, was born in Shelbyville, Indiana, on Sept. 30,1954, to Wanda Herrin and Charles Gillis. The family would move to Colorado during her teen years. She graduated from Aurora Hinkley High School where she excelled in gymnastics. 

