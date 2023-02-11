Vicki Jo Pope passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 6, 2023, at Delta Health Hospital. She was 68.
“Jo,” as those who knew her called her, was born in Shelbyville, Indiana, on Sept. 30,1954, to Wanda Herrin and Charles Gillis. The family would move to Colorado during her teen years. She graduated from Aurora Hinkley High School where she excelled in gymnastics.
Jo married Roy Pope July 2, 1981. Jo was the librarian at Delta High School for years. She truly enjoyed helping students and encouraging the students to read. In her younger days she played and coached softball. Jo enjoyed going to the movies, reading romance novels, and was quite the talented painter. She was a member of the Emblem Club at the Elks Club in Delta.
Jo is survived by her husband Roy of Delta, Colorado; daughter Davita Marchbanks (Justin) of Gustavus, Alaska, and grandchildren, Kenny, and Jesse Marchbanks; two sisters: Sherry (Tom) Hanson of Montana, and Susan Ford of Virginia. Jo was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone